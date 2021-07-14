Monitoring committee formed to oversee construction of Covid hospital in BSMMU’s convention centre

Covid-19 in Bangladesh

TBS Report
14 July, 2021, 08:50 pm
Last modified: 14 July, 2021, 09:13 pm

Related News

Monitoring committee formed to oversee construction of Covid hospital in BSMMU’s convention centre

The ministry of health and family welfare issued an official order in this regard today

TBS Report
14 July, 2021, 08:50 pm
Last modified: 14 July, 2021, 09:13 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

The health ministry has formed a nine-member monitoring committee to observe the setting up of a coronavirus field hospital at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University's (BSMMU) convention centre.

The ministry of health and family welfare issued an official order in this regard today.

The 9-member committee was convened by BSMMU's VC Professor Dr Md Sharfuddin Ahmed.

According to an official order, the committee will be responsible for providing necessary consultation to speed up converting the convention centre to a field hospital.

The committee will also provide detailed reports to the ministry every week regarding the progress of the work.

Earlier on Saturday, Health Minister Zahid Maleque announced that the ministry has decided to turn BSMMU's convention centre into a 1,000-bed field hospital to help tackle the increasing flow of coronavirus patients to the city.

The minister also said there were plans to set up more than 400 intensive care unit (ICU) beds in field hospital and over 400 ICU equivalent step down units (SDUs) inside this field hospital.

At the same time, each general bed will have adequate medical oxygen supply, the minister added.

Top News

Covid hospital at BSMMU / BSMMU’s convention centre / Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University / BSMMU

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

TBS Stories: Kishwar the MasterChef

TBS Stories: Kishwar the MasterChef

1h | Videos
TBS Stories: From student to entrepreneur

TBS Stories: From student to entrepreneur

1h | Videos
TBS Wellbeing Ep-4: What to do in case of heartburns?

TBS Wellbeing Ep-4: What to do in case of heartburns?

5h | Videos
From Dhaka to San Francisco: Tech Academy’s video game-modelled classrooms go global

From Dhaka to San Francisco: Tech Academy’s video game-modelled classrooms go global

5h | Videos

Most Read

1
How a ‘non-programmer’ became a programming guru
Pursuit

How a ‘non-programmer’ became a programming guru

2
Badhon steals the show at Cannes with yet another stunning outfit
Glitz

Badhon steals the show at Cannes with yet another stunning outfit

3
Home Ministry asked to sue Evaly for embezzlement 
Corruption

Home Ministry asked to sue Evaly for embezzlement 

4
Mired in losses, state banks lavish incentive bonus on employees 
Banking

Mired in losses, state banks lavish incentive bonus on employees 

5
How a bank operates in the highest disorder
Banking

How a bank operates in the highest disorder

6
Three of the detainees
Crime

Factory owner, manager and 6 others arrested over Shezan Juice factory fire incident