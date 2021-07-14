Monitoring committee formed to oversee construction of Covid hospital in BSMMU’s convention centre

The health ministry has formed a nine-member monitoring committee to observe the setting up of a coronavirus field hospital at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University's (BSMMU) convention centre.

The ministry of health and family welfare issued an official order in this regard today.

The 9-member committee was convened by BSMMU's VC Professor Dr Md Sharfuddin Ahmed.

According to an official order, the committee will be responsible for providing necessary consultation to speed up converting the convention centre to a field hospital.

The committee will also provide detailed reports to the ministry every week regarding the progress of the work.

Earlier on Saturday, Health Minister Zahid Maleque announced that the ministry has decided to turn BSMMU's convention centre into a 1,000-bed field hospital to help tackle the increasing flow of coronavirus patients to the city.

The minister also said there were plans to set up more than 400 intensive care unit (ICU) beds in field hospital and over 400 ICU equivalent step down units (SDUs) inside this field hospital.

At the same time, each general bed will have adequate medical oxygen supply, the minister added.