National flag's designer Shib Narayan's body donated to BSMMU

Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

The body of Shib Narayan Das, the original designer of the national flag of Bangladesh, was donated to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) on Sunday (21 April).

Shib Narayan Das passed away at the ICU of BSMMU Hospital last Friday at the age of 78.

In the presence of BSMMU Dean Dr Md Nurul Haque, the body was handed over to Anatomy Department Chairman Dr Laila Anjuman Banu.

Appreciating such a noble initiative and expressing gratitude to the family, Dr Nurul said, "He [Shib Narayan] has also donated his two corneas, which have been successfully transplanted into two people. He is a great personality. I feel overwhelmed and honoured by his donation." 

The donated body will be preserved by a plastination method at the anatomy department for training and medical research, he also said.

"A total of 4,807 students, including 100 foreign students, of this university will benefit from this donation. He left another example of greatness through posthumous donation," Dr Nurul added.

