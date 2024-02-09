BSMMU professor sued over sexual harassment

An assistant professor of the psychiatry department of the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) has filed a case against the university's neurology department Professor Dr Shahidullah Sabuj accusing him of sexually harassing the plaintiff.

The case was filed with Shahbagh Police Station under the Women & Children Repression Prevention Act, Md Bazlur Rahman, deputy inspector (SI) of the police station, told The Business Standard on Friday.

"We have started an investigation over the case. We are working to arrest the accused professor," he said.

According to the case statement, Professor Shahidullah Sabuj had called the victim to his room several times on various pretexts and made indecent proposals.

Besides, he molested the victim in his room and blackmailed her by threatening to circulate the victim's photo with him.

Professor Shahidullah Sabuj could not be reached over phone for a comment regarding the lawsuit.

Dr Habibur Rahman Dulal, proctor of the university, said, "The victim has not complained to us yet. I heard that she will complain to the university administration tomorrow [Saturday]. Even if she does not complain, we will investigate and take action."