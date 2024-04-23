124 BSMMU researchers and doctors get research grant

As many as 124 doctors and researchers of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) today got research grant aiming to keep valuable contribution in the medical sector.

BSMMU VC Prof Deen Md Nurul Haque distributed the research grant among the researchers and doctors at the Shahid Dr Milton Hall of the university, a press release said.

According to the press releases, Taka 11,24,43,000 were distributed in two phases. The BSMMU has attached special priority to research work for the development of the medical sector.

BSMMU Pro-Vice Chancellor (administration) Prof Dr Soyef Uddin Ahmed, Pro-Vice Chancellor (Academic) Prof Dr Mohammad Atiqur Rahman, among others, were present at the function with Pro-Vice Chancellor (Research and Development) Prof Dr Md Maniruzzaman Khan in the chair.