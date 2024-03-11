Deen Mohammad Nurul Haque becomes new BSMMU VC 

TBS Report
11 March, 2024, 07:40 pm
Last modified: 11 March, 2024, 07:43 pm

Deen Mohammad Nurul Haque becomes new BSMMU VC. Photo: Collected
Deen Mohammad Nurul Haque becomes new BSMMU VC. Photo: Collected

Former Director General of the Directorate of Health Professor Dr. Deen Md. Nurul Haque has been appointed the new Vice –Chancellor of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University(BSMMU).

This information was informed in a notification signed by Deputy Secretary of Health and Family Welfare Ministry Mohammad Kamal Hossain on Monday (March 11).

By the approval of the president and the chancellor, Nurul Haque has been appointed as the VC for a 4-year term.

