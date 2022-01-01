Workshop held on increasing efficiency, technical capacity of BMD

On Saturday, a workshop was held on enhancing the overall efficiency and technical capacity of the Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD).

Officials from the Ministry of Defence, Bangladesh Meteorological Department, and Regional Integrated Multi-Hazard Early Warning System (RIMES) participated in the workshop held at Hotel Westin in the capital, said a press release of the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

Abu Hena Mostafa Kamal, senior secretary of the Ministry of Defence was present as the chief guest while Additional Secretaries Abu Bakar Siddique and Khairul Alam attended the programme as special guests.

BMD Director Azizur Rahman presided over the function.

Senior Secretary Abu Hena gave various directions including the development of technology and its proper use to make the weather forecast more timely and acceptable and to take initiatives for speedy implementation of the proposed organisational structure.

BMD Meteorologist Shamim Hasan Bhuiyan gave a powerpoint presentation on overall efficiency and development activities of BMD and Abdul Mannan highlighted the organisation's weather forecast and modern facilities of warning systems.

