Workshop held on increasing efficiency, technical capacity of BMD

Bangladesh

TBS Report
01 January, 2022, 08:55 pm
Last modified: 01 January, 2022, 09:04 pm

Related News

Workshop held on increasing efficiency, technical capacity of BMD

TBS Report
01 January, 2022, 08:55 pm
Last modified: 01 January, 2022, 09:04 pm

On Saturday, a workshop was held on enhancing the overall efficiency and technical capacity of the Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD).

Officials from the Ministry of Defence, Bangladesh Meteorological Department, and Regional Integrated Multi-Hazard Early Warning System (RIMES) participated in the workshop held at Hotel Westin in the capital, said a press release of the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR). 

Abu Hena Mostafa Kamal, senior secretary of the Ministry of Defence was present as the chief guest while Additional Secretaries Abu Bakar Siddique and Khairul Alam attended the programme as special guests.
BMD Director Azizur Rahman presided over the function.

Senior Secretary Abu Hena gave various directions including the development of technology and its proper use to make the weather forecast more timely and acceptable and to take initiatives for speedy implementation of the proposed organisational structure.

BMD Meteorologist Shamim Hasan Bhuiyan gave a powerpoint presentation on overall efficiency and development activities of BMD and Abdul Mannan highlighted the organisation's weather forecast and modern facilities of warning systems. 
 

Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD)

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Waterhen flies vertically up.

The recipe for looking at and appreciating a waterhen!

8h | Panorama
Vestrahorn is known as &quot;batman mountain&quot; because of its particular shape and the gothic atmosphere that surrounds it. Photo: Juan Pablo Bassi.

The land of midnight sun and hot springs

9h | In Focus
Tarbiyatul Millat Academy Madrasa, from which Kamruzzaman Kanto completed his Dakhil. Photo: Noor-A-Alam/TBS

Aminbazar killing: The decade-old trauma of the victims’ families

10h | Panorama
Yamaha debuts limited edition XSR155 for Thailand

Yamaha debuts limited edition XSR155 for Thailand

5h | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

House catches fire after sky lantern falls on it

House catches fire after sky lantern falls on it

41m | Videos
Touhidul’s cactus world on rooftop

Touhidul’s cactus world on rooftop

46m | Videos
This day in history- Empress Queen Victoria

This day in history- Empress Queen Victoria

5h | Videos
Wild Horses of Sable Island

Wild Horses of Sable Island

5h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: TBS
Transport

Dhaka Nagar Paribahan starts pilot run

2
Photo: Collected
World+Biz

UK plans to end private car ownership

3
Bangladesh to become 24th largest economy by 2036: Report
Economy

Bangladesh to become 24th largest economy by 2036: Report

4
Photo: Collected
Banking

BB governor instructs banks to standardise freshers’ salaries  

5
Photo: TBS Sketch
Education

Good academic background doesn’t guarantee professional skills

6
Bangladesh Bank logo
Banking

Bank accounts to be inoperable after 6 months of inactivity