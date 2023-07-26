Mild heatwave sweeping over Dhaka, other parts of country: BMD

A mild heatwave is sweeping over different parts of the country, including Dhaka, and may abate from some places, said Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD).

"A mild heatwave is sweeping over the districts of Dhaka, Tangail, Rajshahi, Pabna, Rangpur, Dinajpur, Nilphamari and Moulvibazar and it may abate from some places," said a regular bulletin of Met office.

Besides, light to moderate rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty wind are likely to occur at many places in Khulna, Barishal, Chattogram and Sylhet divisions; at a few places in Mymensingh, Rangpur and Dhaka divisions; and one or two places in Rajshahi division with moderately heavy falls at places in Khulna, Barishal, Chattogram and Sylhet, the weather forecast said.

Day temperature may fall slightly, and night temperature may remain nearly unchanged in the country.

Monsoon is fairly active over Bangladesh and moderate elsewhere over North Bay.