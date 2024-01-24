Thunder showers likely next week: Met office

This file photo shows a rickshaw passenger holding an umbrella for the rickshaw puller on a rainy day in Dhaka. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain/TBS

The Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) has forecast the likelihood of rain or thunder showers at the end of next week.

Additionally, light rain or drizzle is anticipated at one or two locations in the Dhaka, Khulna, Barishal, and Chattogram divisions on Thursday, according to the BMD forecast issued today (24 January).

On Friday, similar weather conditions are expected in one or two places in the Chattogram division.

The met office also recorded light rain in various parts of the country, including Madaripur, Gopalganj, Satkhira, Jashore, Chattogram, Sandwip, Sitakunda, Cumilla, Kutubdia, Khulna, Mongla, Chuadanga, Barishal, Patuakhali, and Khepupara districts.