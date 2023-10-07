Met office forecasts rain in all 8 divisions

Bangladesh

BSS
07 October, 2023, 01:30 pm
Last modified: 07 October, 2023, 01:33 pm

Related News

Met office forecasts rain in all 8 divisions

The highest rainfall in the last 24 hours till 6am today was recorded 358mm at Sylhet

BSS
07 October, 2023, 01:30 pm
Last modified: 07 October, 2023, 01:33 pm
File Photo: Md Rakibul Hasan/UNB
File Photo: Md Rakibul Hasan/UNB

Bangladesh Meteorology Department (BMD) has forecasted light to moderate rain or thundershowers along with temporary gusty wind in all eight divisions of the country in the next 24 hours commencing 9am today. 

"Light to moderate rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty wind is likely to occur at many places over Dhaka, Mymensingh and Sylhet divisions; at a few places over Khulna, Barishal and Chattogram divisions and at one or two places over Rangpur and Rajshahi divisions with moderately heavy to very heavy falls at places over Dhaka, Mymensingh and Sylhet divisions in next 24 hours till 9am tomorrow," it said.

Monsoon is fairly active over Bangladesh and moderate over North Bay, it added.

However, the bulletin predicted that the day and night temperatures may remain nearly unchanged over the country.

The country's maximum temperature on Friday was recorded at 33.0 degrees Celsius at Patuakhali, while today's minimum temperature was 23.0 degrees Celsius at Nikli.

The highest rainfall in the last 24 hours till 6am today was recorded 358mm at Sylhet.

The sun sets at 5:40 pm today and rises at 5:53 am tomorrow in the capital.

Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) / BMD Forecast / Weather forecast / Rain forecast

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

These traders buy old houses, break them down, and then sell different materials to different retailers. Photo: Rajib Dhar

Recycling buildings: Inside the country’s largest market for second-hand construction materials

5h | Features
Shorthand is expected to persist as long as certain job recruitments require it. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Who uses shorthand in the digital age? Many, it would appear

1d | Features
Photo: Collected

Colours from the streets for your lifestyle products

56m | Brands
Bengal slow lorises are globally endangered species. Photo: Collected

Conserving the Bengal slow loris in Bangladesh

1d | Earth

More Videos from TBS

The US-China rivalry is driving investment in space technology

The US-China rivalry is driving investment in space technology

1d | TBS World
Know the good companies, don't chase rumors in the stock market

Know the good companies, don't chase rumors in the stock market

4h | TBS Markets
Pakistan orders Afghan asylum seekers out of country by November

Pakistan orders Afghan asylum seekers out of country by November

1d | TBS World
Why do people from all districts go to Chittagong to eat Mejjan?

Why do people from all districts go to Chittagong to eat Mejjan?

19h | TBS Food