Met office forecasts rain in all 8 divisions

Bangladesh Meteorology Department (BMD) has forecasted light to moderate rain or thundershowers along with temporary gusty wind in all eight divisions of the country in the next 24 hours commencing 9am today.

"Light to moderate rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty wind is likely to occur at many places over Dhaka, Mymensingh and Sylhet divisions; at a few places over Khulna, Barishal and Chattogram divisions and at one or two places over Rangpur and Rajshahi divisions with moderately heavy to very heavy falls at places over Dhaka, Mymensingh and Sylhet divisions in next 24 hours till 9am tomorrow," it said.

Monsoon is fairly active over Bangladesh and moderate over North Bay, it added.

However, the bulletin predicted that the day and night temperatures may remain nearly unchanged over the country.

The country's maximum temperature on Friday was recorded at 33.0 degrees Celsius at Patuakhali, while today's minimum temperature was 23.0 degrees Celsius at Nikli.

The highest rainfall in the last 24 hours till 6am today was recorded 358mm at Sylhet.

The sun sets at 5:40 pm today and rises at 5:53 am tomorrow in the capital.