Country may see rainfall for 3 days from tomorrow, mild heat wave in Sylhet, Feni

Bangladesh

BSS
05 September, 2023, 04:30 pm
Last modified: 05 September, 2023, 04:47 pm

Representational image. Photo: BSS
Representational image. Photo: BSS

The country is likely to experience rainfall for three consecutive days starting tomorrow as the monsoon is fairly active over Bangladesh, according to the Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD). 

"Due to the monsoon, there is a possibility of rainfall in Khulna, Barishal, Chattogram, Dhaka and Sylhet divisions for three days from Wednesday, lessening the current intensity of hot weather," Meteorologist AKM Nazmul Haque said today (5 September).

The remaining parts of the country, however, are likely to experience light to moderate rain during the period, he added.

Earlier, a met release said mild heat wave is sweeping over Sylhet division and the district of Feni and it may abate.

Light to moderate rain or thunder showers accompanied by temporary gusty wind is likely to occur at many places over Mymensingh, Khulna, Barishal, Chattogram and Sylhet divisions, at a few places over Dhaka, Rangpur and Rajshahi divisions in next 24 hours from 9am today, it said.

 Moderately heavy to heavy falls may occur at some places over the country, it added.

A low pressure area has also formed over north-west Bay adjoining west central Bay of Andhra-Odisha coast.

Country's maximum temperature on Monday was recorded at 37.2 degrees Celsius at Sylhet, while today's minimum temperature was 21.5 degrees Celsius at Khepupara.

The highest rainfall in the last 24 hours till 6am today was recorded at 45 mm at Hatiya.

The sun sets at 6:13pm today and rises at 5:42 am tomorrow in the capital.

