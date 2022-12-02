Woman dies after being hit, dragged under car on DU campus

A woman died after being hit by and dragged under a car on the Dhaka University (DU) campus on Friday (2 December).

The deceased was identified as Rubina Akter, 45, hailing from the capital's Hajaribagh area.

"The woman was brought to Dhaka Medical College Hospital in critical condition and died while undergoing treatment," said Nur Mohammad, officer-in-charge of Shahbag Police Station.

Azhar Zafar Shah, former assistant professor of International Relations department at DU, was driving the car.

"The former DU teacher is undergoing treatment at the same hospital following an attack by angry pedestrians after the accident," added the police officer.

"Rubina Akter was returning home on her brother-in-law's motorcycle. A car hit their bike from behind near DU Central Mosque. At that time, she slipped from the bike and stuck to the bumper of the car. The vehicle did not stop and dragged her several hundred yards, from DU Central Mosque to Nilkhet," said Shoaib Ahmed, a DU student, citing the victim's brother-in-law.

Later, the locals intercepted the car and rushed Rubina Akter to the hospital, where she succumbed to the injuries.

Bangladesh Chhatra Union DU unit condemned the incident and expressed anger over the issue.

Apart from taking legal action against those responsible, the organisation demanded to stop the rampant movement of motor vehicles on the campus and set a speed limit so that such incidents do not recur, according to a statement issued after the accident.

