Woman dies after being hit, dragged under car on DU campus

Bangladesh

TBS Report
02 December, 2022, 06:15 pm
Last modified: 02 December, 2022, 08:01 pm

Related News

Woman dies after being hit, dragged under car on DU campus

TBS Report
02 December, 2022, 06:15 pm
Last modified: 02 December, 2022, 08:01 pm
Woman dies after being hit, dragged under car on DU campus

A woman died after being hit by and dragged under a car on the Dhaka University (DU) campus on Friday (2 December). 

The deceased was identified as Rubina Akter, 45, hailing from the capital's Hajaribagh area.

"The woman was brought to Dhaka Medical College Hospital in critical condition and died while undergoing treatment," said Nur Mohammad, officer-in-charge of Shahbag Police Station. 

Azhar Zafar Shah, former assistant professor of International Relations department at DU, was driving the car.

"The former DU teacher is undergoing treatment at the same hospital following an attack by angry pedestrians after the accident," added the police officer.

"Rubina Akter was returning home on her brother-in-law's motorcycle. A car hit their bike from behind near DU Central Mosque. At that time, she slipped from the bike and stuck to the bumper of the car. The vehicle did not stop and dragged her several hundred yards, from DU Central Mosque to Nilkhet," said Shoaib Ahmed, a DU student, citing the victim's brother-in-law.

Later, the locals intercepted the car and rushed Rubina Akter to the hospital, where she succumbed to the injuries.

Bangladesh Chhatra Union DU unit condemned the incident and expressed anger over the issue. 

Apart from taking legal action against those responsible, the organisation demanded to stop the rampant movement of motor vehicles on the campus and set a speed limit so that such incidents do not recur, according to a statement issued after the accident. 
 

Top News

road accident / Dhaka University / woman / died / DU teacher

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Workers walk towards the construction site of the Lusail stadium - one of the seven stadiums built for this year’s FIFA World Cup - in Doha, Qatar in December 2019. Photo: Bloomberg

Migrant workers face worse choices than building World Cup stadiums

7h | Panorama
Photo: Collcted

Deeper and darker than you think: Illicit wildlife trade in Bangladesh

9h | Earth
Illustration: TBS

Why is it so difficult to correct NIDs, passports and certificates in Bangladesh?

10h | Panorama
Laboni Khatun and Dr Munjur-E-Moula Sketch: TBS

We should embrace the circular economy before it's too late

1d | Thoughts

More Videos from TBS

World Cup gossip with Srabonno Towhida episode 5

World Cup gossip with Srabonno Towhida episode 5

35m | Videos
Munshiganj public suffer for new hospital building not opening

Munshiganj public suffer for new hospital building not opening

4h | Videos
Fish scales being processed commercially in Cumilla

Fish scales being processed commercially in Cumilla

4h | Videos
This is why there is a risk of cancer if gallstones are not removed

This is why there is a risk of cancer if gallstones are not removed

4h | Videos

Most Read

1
Loan disbursement trend of Islami bank
Banking

How a 24-year-old greenhorn is 'blessed' with a Tk900cr loan

2
Central bank suspends Islami Bank's Tk9,135cr loan disbursement to 11 cos
Banking

Central bank suspends Islami Bank's Tk9,135cr loan disbursement to 11 cos

3
Photo: Pixabay
Bangladesh

Russian shipbuilders hiring Bangladeshis for the first time

4
Muslim pilgrims circle the Kaaba and pray at the Grand Mosque ahead of the annual haj pilgrimage, in the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia July 6, 2022. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Bangladesh

32-storey ship set to carry Hajj pilgrims from Chattogram

5
Central bank to look into Islami Bank lending
Economy

Central bank to look into Islami Bank lending

6
Photo: TBS
Transport

Dhaka traffic comes to a standstill