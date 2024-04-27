3 killed in Bagerhat as truck driven by helper runs over van

Three passengers of an engine-driven van have been killed, and two sustained injuries as a speeding truck driven by its helper ran over the van in Bagerhat's Rampal.

The incident took place around 7:40am on Friday (27 April) on the Khulna-Mongla highway near Rampal's Chairmaner Mor area, as the truck heading to Mongla hit the van from behind and ran over it.

The deceased were identified as Said Morol, Azad Morol, and Mohammad Moni Malik.

Among the deceased, Said died on the spot, while the van driver and three others got injured.

All four injured were rushed to the Rampal Upazila Health Complex, where two of them were pronounced dead upon arrival by the attending doctor.

The Katakhali highway police in Bagerhat seized the truck involved in the incident and arrested Safayet Hossain, the assistant who was driving the truck at the time of the accident.

"The bodies of the deceased are at Rampal Upazila Health Complex and will be handed over to their relatives after legal procedures are completed. Legal actions are underway regarding this matter," said Mohammad Babul Akhtar, inspector of the Bagerhat district police's special branch.

