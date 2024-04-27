3 killed in Bagerhat as truck driven by helper runs over van

Bangladesh

TBS Report
27 April, 2024, 01:25 pm
Last modified: 27 April, 2024, 01:28 pm

Related News

3 killed in Bagerhat as truck driven by helper runs over van

The Katakhali highway police in Bagerhat seized the truck involved in the incident and arrested Safayet Hossain, the assistant who was driving the truck at the time of the accident

TBS Report
27 April, 2024, 01:25 pm
Last modified: 27 April, 2024, 01:28 pm
3 killed in Bagerhat as truck driven by helper runs over van

Three passengers of an engine-driven van have been killed, and two sustained injuries as a speeding truck driven by its helper ran over the van in Bagerhat's Rampal. 

The incident took place around 7:40am on Friday (27 April) on the Khulna-Mongla highway near Rampal's Chairmaner Mor area, as the truck heading to Mongla hit the van from behind and ran over it. 

The deceased were identified as Said Morol, Azad Morol, and Mohammad Moni Malik. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Among the deceased, Said died on the spot, while the van driver and three others got injured. 

All four injured were rushed to the Rampal Upazila Health Complex, where two of them were pronounced dead upon arrival by the attending doctor.

The Katakhali highway police in Bagerhat seized the truck involved in the incident and arrested Safayet Hossain, the assistant who was driving the truck at the time of the accident.

"The bodies of the deceased are at Rampal Upazila Health Complex and will be handed over to their relatives after legal procedures are completed. Legal actions are underway regarding this matter," said Mohammad Babul Akhtar, inspector of the Bagerhat district police's special branch.
 

Top News

Bagerhat / road accident / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Online platforms on social media and brands like Sundora sell perfumes for both men and women, ranging between Tk2,000 to Tk40,000. Photo: Sundora

Find your fragrance: A guide to understanding perfumes

20h | Mode
Mizanul H Chowdhury. Photo: Collected

'Learning naturally': MIT’s Mizanul Chowdhury exploring space science and art

1d | Features
The perception that the US condemns or punishes abuses by adversaries, such as Russia, but ignores or excuses those by friends, such as Israel, is widespread not only in Muslim countries and the Global South but also closer to home. Photo: Reuters

Biden must prove he doesn't have a double standard for Israel

1d | Panorama
Elderly man breaks down in tears amid the unbearable heatwave that is sweeping over the country. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

Special prayers at Baitul Mukarram Mosque for rainfall

1d | In Focus

More Videos from TBS

Mymensingh's betel leaf market is growing

Mymensingh's betel leaf market is growing

40m | Videos
Eco-friendly fuel from stool!

Eco-friendly fuel from stool!

2h | Videos
When will the fall of the capital market stop?

When will the fall of the capital market stop?

1d | Videos
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's dream city of Neom is stuck in financial crisis

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's dream city of Neom is stuck in financial crisis

3h | Videos