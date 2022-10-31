'We will make Dhaka better and safer,' says newly appointed DMP commissioner

The newly appointed Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Commissioner Khandoker Golam Faruq has said that the law enforcement agency will work to make the capital city safer and better for the people.

"We will make Dhaka better and safer, that will be my motto," Khandoker Golam Faruq said during the "Commissioner's meet the press" event on Monday (31 October).

"Police wouldn't interfere with the activities of any political party until their activities turn into violent, criminal offenses," he added.

He added that political parties can carry out their procession, and activities maintaining law and order.

"We won't let militants carry out subversive activities like previous," the new DMP commissioner added.