DMP chief announces Tk20,000 reward for helping catch arsonists

Bangladesh

TBS Report
06 November, 2023, 02:55 pm
Last modified: 06 November, 2023, 03:11 pm

The move was taken amid the ongoing subversive acts of arson in Dhaka.

Dhaka Metropolitan Police Commissioner Habibur Rahman during a meeting with the Bangladesh Petrol Pump Owners&#039; Association at the DMP headquarters on 6 November 2023. Photo: TBS
Dhaka Metropolitan Police Commissioner Habibur Rahman during a meeting with the Bangladesh Petrol Pump Owners' Association at the DMP headquarters on 6 November 2023. Photo: TBS

Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) today announced a Tk20,000 reward for those who will help them nab arsonists with information amid nationwide arson attacks.

DMP Commissioner Habibur Rahman said this during a meeting with Bangladesh Petrol Pump Owners' Association at the DMP headquarters.

While talking about the recent arson attacks, he said, "If anyone can help police catch the miscreants with evidence, they will be given Tk20,000 reward."

Arson / Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) / accomplices / BNP

