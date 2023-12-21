Sabotage activities higher ahead of 12th national polls: DMP commissioner

An environment characterised by a higher number of sabotage incidents, panics, and fears is prevailing across the country ahead of the 12th national election, Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Commissioner Habibur Rahman said on Thursday (21 December).

"The panicking situation has arisen centring the political programmes of one or two political parties," said the DMP commissioner during a discussion with reporters after a views exchange meeting between the Election Commission, members of law enforcement agencies and local administrations at the Nirbachan Bhaban today.

The DMP chief said the Bangladesh police have made all-out preparations to ensure a conducive environment for a fair election by addressing the situation.

Responding to a query on the arson on Mohanganj Express train in Tejgaon that claimed four lives, the DMP chief said, "Various types of sabotage activities have been carried out since 28 October, the majority of which have been resolved by the police, and those involved in the sabotage have been brought to book."

Additionally, various steps have been taken to prevent such activities in the coming days, said the DMP chief, noting that members of other law enforcement agencies are collaborating with the police.

He also mentioned that additional Ansar members have been deployed to prevent any further sabotage the rail system.