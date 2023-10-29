Cop killers will be arrested wherever they are found: DMP

Those who are attacking and killing police members will be arrested from anywhere they are found, Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Joint Commissioner Biplab Kumar Sarkar said today.

"Strong security measures have been taken by the police in the capital. Police are stationed at different points in the capital," he said while speaking to journalists at his office on Sunday (29 October).

"Those who disrupt law and order will be strictly dealt with for the safety of people's lives and property," he added.

A clash broke out between the leaders and activists of the ruling Awami League and BNP at the capital's Kakrail Masjid Intersection on Saturday (28 October).

A police constable died from his injuries during the clash with BNP men at the Fakirapool intersection.

The constable was a member of the counterterrorism unit of the police

The BNP has declared a countrywide dawn-to-dusk hartal on Sunday to protest police action at the party's Nayapaltan rally today which left numerous BNP leaders and activists injured.