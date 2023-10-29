Cop killers will be arrested wherever they are found: DMP

Bangladesh

TBS Report
29 October, 2023, 11:40 am
Last modified: 29 October, 2023, 11:52 am

Related News

Cop killers will be arrested wherever they are found: DMP

TBS Report
29 October, 2023, 11:40 am
Last modified: 29 October, 2023, 11:52 am
Cop killers will be arrested wherever they are found: DMP

Those who are attacking and killing police members will be arrested from anywhere they are found, Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Joint Commissioner Biplab Kumar Sarkar said today.

"Strong security measures have been taken by the police in the capital. Police are stationed at different points in the capital," he said while speaking to journalists at his office on Sunday (29 October).

"Those who disrupt law and order will be strictly dealt with for the safety of people's lives and property," he added.

A clash broke out between the leaders and activists of the ruling Awami League and BNP at the capital's Kakrail Masjid Intersection on Saturday (28 October).

A police constable died from his injuries during the clash with BNP men at the Fakirapool intersection.

The constable was a member of the counterterrorism unit of the police

The BNP has declared a countrywide dawn-to-dusk hartal on Sunday to protest police action at the party's Nayapaltan rally today which left numerous BNP leaders and activists injured.

 

 

Top News

Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) / Dhaka / clashes

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Local industries of copper wire, aluminium utensils, brass items etc collect scrap metals from Becharam Dewri’s metal market and recycle them into raw materials. Photo: Noor A Alam

Becharam Dewri's metal market: Where dust is also a sellable product

1h | Panorama
Supporting smaller factories during steep decline in apparel export

Supporting smaller factories during steep decline in apparel export

1d | Panorama
Azharul Islam Khan disseminates knowledge about plants through his videos. Photo: Courtesy.

A life plentiful with love for plants

1d | Panorama
Representational Image. Photo: Collected

Khawaja Tower fire: Revealing the fragility of our Internet infrastructure

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

What impact will supporting Israel have on U.S.-Arab world relations?

What impact will supporting Israel have on U.S.-Arab world relations?

1h | TBS World
Israel and Palestine: Is war the only way out?

Israel and Palestine: Is war the only way out?

16h | TBS World
Israel-Hamas conflict will affect remittances: expert

Israel-Hamas conflict will affect remittances: expert

18h | TBS Economy
The common mistakes in stock trading

The common mistakes in stock trading

1d | TBS Markets