No fuel sale in containers without OC's clearance: DMP

Fuel station owners in Dhaka have been asked not to sell fuel in containers without clearance from the officer-in-charge (OC) of the police stations concerned.

In this regard, Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Commissioner Md Habibur Rahman on Saturday issued a ten-point notification addressing all the OCs, crime division deputy commissioners, additional deputy commissioners and assistant commissioners.

"Fuel required for running generators of houses, factories, and industries shall be sold subject to safety clearance from the OC of the concerned police station and has to be recorded in the register maintained by petrol pumps and CNG stations," stated the notification.

Fuel station owners have also been asked to ensure security during fuel loading in the reservoirs and not allow vehicles to enter the petrol pump at that time.

Every petrol pump and CNG station area should be covered by CCTV cameras with night vision capability and the digital video recorder should be placed in a secured place, according to the notification.

Earlier, at a press briefing on Friday, DMP Additional Commissioner Khandaker Mahid Uddin said 64 buses have been set on fire in Dhaka from 28 October to 9 November and 64 cases have been filed with different police stations in connection with the arson attacks.

Meanwhile, 12 people were caught red-handed while trying to set fires. Petrol, gunpowder, matches, cotton, old clothes, among other items, were seized from their possession.