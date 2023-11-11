No fuel sale in containers without OC's clearance: DMP

Bangladesh

TBS Report
11 November, 2023, 08:55 pm
Last modified: 11 November, 2023, 09:18 pm

Related News

No fuel sale in containers without OC's clearance: DMP

TBS Report
11 November, 2023, 08:55 pm
Last modified: 11 November, 2023, 09:18 pm
No fuel sale in containers without OC&#039;s clearance: DMP

Fuel station owners in Dhaka have been asked not to sell fuel in containers without clearance from the officer-in-charge (OC) of the police stations concerned. 

In this regard, Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Commissioner Md Habibur Rahman on Saturday issued a ten-point notification addressing all the OCs, crime division deputy commissioners, additional deputy commissioners and assistant commissioners. 

"Fuel required for running generators of houses, factories, and industries shall be sold subject to safety clearance from the OC of the concerned police station and has to be recorded in the register maintained by petrol pumps and CNG stations," stated the notification.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Fuel station owners have also been asked to ensure security during fuel loading in the reservoirs and not allow vehicles to enter the petrol pump at that time.

Every petrol pump and CNG station area should be covered by CCTV cameras with night vision capability and the digital video recorder should be placed in a secured place, according to the notification.

Earlier, at a press briefing on Friday, DMP Additional Commissioner Khandaker Mahid Uddin said 64 buses have been set on fire in Dhaka from 28 October to 9 November and 64 cases have been filed with different police stations in connection with the arson attacks.

Meanwhile, 12 people were caught red-handed while trying to set fires. Petrol, gunpowder, matches, cotton, old clothes, among other items, were seized from their possession.

Top News

DMP / Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) / fuel / Sale

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Colllected

Timeless elegance: The top 3 analogue watches for men in 2023

37m | Brands
If the conflict spreads beyond Gaza, the geopolitical implications would be even farther-reaching. Photo: Bloomberg

The wars of the new world order

17m | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Echoes of Elegance: LJCM Speaker Mic Set hits the right notes

32m | Brands
Meet Legalized: Bangladesh's first legal education app

Meet Legalized: Bangladesh's first legal education app

2h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Rahmanullah Gurbaz helps street people in Ahmedabad on Diwali 2023 eve

Rahmanullah Gurbaz helps street people in Ahmedabad on Diwali 2023 eve

13h | TBS SPORTS
Negative impact of Israeli war on Middle East investment

Negative impact of Israeli war on Middle East investment

15h | TBS Economy
Why is Xi's meeting with Biden so important?

Why is Xi's meeting with Biden so important?

16h | TBS World
The Washington Post and Der Spiegel blame Ukraine for the Nord Stream sabotage

The Washington Post and Der Spiegel blame Ukraine for the Nord Stream sabotage

16h | TBS World