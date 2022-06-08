US wants Bangladeshi voters to choose their own leader: US ambassador

TBS Report
08 June, 2022, 07:15 pm
Last modified: 08 June, 2022, 08:51 pm

TBS Report

Ambassador Haas said it requires participation of not only the EC but the government, political parties, media, NGOs and most importantly Bangladeshi people to hold a free and fair election

US Ambassador to Bangladesh Peter Haas. Photo: Collected
The United States wants the people of Bangladesh to choose their own leader, regardless of who it is, Peter Haas, the US ambassador to Bangladesh, said.

Meeting reporters after paying a courtesy call on Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Kazi Habibul Awal at the Election Commission (EC) Office in Agargaon on Wednesday, Haas said the EC had a very important role in the election process, alongside the government, political parties, media and the people.

Asked if the US had any advice on holding the election, he said, "Of course not. The US has no role to play here. This is the EC and the Bangladeshi people's business, not ours."

Asked about the meeting, he said, "I have been here for three months. I have visited two or three places before. As part of that, I met the CEC and the other commissioners. I am trying to understand what is happening in Bangladesh and how the US can be a partner in it."

Meanwhile, CEC Kazi Habibul Awal said the upcoming election was not discussed much during the meeting with Haas.

On any other message from the US, he said there was none and it was just a courtesy call.

"He welcomed me as the new CEC and wished me success. He said his government would cooperate if needed."

The CEC also said no challenges regarding the elections were discussed.

"I have spoken about participatory elections. He wants free, fair and participatory elections. We said we would sit with the parties and discuss how to make the election a participatory one."

"I will say our election may not be as smooth as in America, but we are ready. We hope that we will get support from all and the election will be successful. I will try to make this election fair."

He said there will be more transparency than before and if possible, CCTV cameras would be installed at polling stations to make surveillance easier.

