Election was neither free nor inclusive: TIB executive director

The recently concluded 12th national election was neither free nor inclusive, Executive Director of TIB Iftekharuzzaman said.

"The outcome of the election is ominous for the future of democracy and democratic elections in Bangladesh. They conflict with the spirit of our glorious Liberation War and the dreams of independence," he said after revealing a TIB study on election-related expenses of candidates today (17 January).

The research showed the candidates contesting in the recently ended Bangladesh election spent Tk1.5 crore on average, with the Awami League (AL) candidates spending 11.45 times more than the Tk25 lakh limit set by the Election Commission (EC).

Highlighting the reasons behind this scenario, he said, "The election was neither participatory nor free due to the inflexible and opposing positions of the two major parties on the caretaker government issue during the elections. This rigid standoff centred around opposing agendas has deepened the hostage state of Bangladesh's democratic future."

Iftekharuzzaman emphasised the election's lack of credibility saying, "The one-sided election, conducted to maintain power, was completed without legal challenges. However, its success will forever be questioned in terms of political integrity, democratic values, and ethical standards.

"The concept of democratic elections and the elements essential for national and international best practices, such as being free, participatory, impartial, and ensuring a level-playing field, were not adhered to in the national election," he added.

Criticising the EC's role, Iftekhar said, "The EC, at times powerless and at other times tactical, facilitated the agenda of a one-sided election. Other state institutions, particularly law enforcement and administration, have also been complicit or involved similarly, proving once again their detachment from political ideology and public interest."

Mentioning the lack of genuine competition, he pointed out, "The 12th national election, without meaningful political opposition, saw staged battles among ruling party candidates, 'independent' candidates from the same party, and government-backed candidates from other parties.

"These battles were marked by extensive code of conduct violations, unhealthy and violent competition, which were detached from any political ideals or public interest beyond the power struggle," he added.

"The ruling party's internal conflicts were mapped out through widespread rigged competition in almost all constituencies, with the only positive outcome being the validation of previously denied allegations of irregularities, corruption, and illegality," he said.

Iftekharuzzaman expressed concern about the political landscape, saying, "The election has solidified the ruling party's exclusive control over the political field and governance system, paving the way for unaccountable exercise of power.

"The growing dominance of business interests in parliament has elevated the risks of interest conflicts and policy capture in state affairs," he concluded.

AL candidates spent 11.45 times more than Tk25 lakh limit set by EC: study

Violating the rule set by the Election Commission, candidates who contested in the recently concluded 12th Bangladesh National Election spent an average of Tk1.5 crore as polls' expenses, a study by TIB says.

This amount was six times more than the EC set spending limit of Tk25 lakh.

The study published by the TIB today on election expenses was conducted on 149 candidates from 50 constituencies.

The research showed that 65.77% (98 candidates) spent more than the prescribed expenditure limit from the time of the election schedule announcement.

Significant areas of expenditure for candidates included posters, election camps, public meetings, and expenses for political activists.

The TIB said the analysis of the research data indicates a significant increase in the violation of the election expenditure limit.

Candidates from the AL spent the most on average. They have spent 11.45 times more than the Tk25 lakh limit set by the Election Commission (EC).

Moreover, the winning candidates spent an average of Tk3.09 crore, the highest being Tk38.77 crore and the lowest being Tk16.45 lakh.

From the finalisation of nominations to the election, the average expenditure of the 149 candidates in the included constituencies was Tk 1.02 crore, with the highest being Tk18.15 crore and the lowest being Tk44,800.

Overall, the average expenditure of candidates from announcing the schedule to the election was Tk1.56 crore,

The highest expense from announcing the schedule to the election was Tk38.77 crore, and the lowest was Tk70,000.

The overspending in the 11th national election was three times the set limit, which increased to six times in this election.