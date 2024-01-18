Nation is relieved, so are we though polls weren't fully participatory: CEC

The 7 January elections might not have been fully participatory, but both the nation and the Election Commission heaved a sigh of relief as holding it was never an easy task amid the escalating tensions, Chief Election Commissioner Kazi Habibul Awal said on Thursday.

"The election was not fully participatory, with a major political party not only boycotting but also declaring efforts to obstruct it. Our journey was far from smooth, marked by anxiety and fear. However, the election was successfully conducted through combined efforts," he remarked in a thanksgiving ceremony organised by the Election Commission in the capital.

Mentioning that there was an ongoing political crisis and anxiety, the CEC said, "The nation has moved past that phase, but it is not a permanent solution. However, resolving political crises is beyond the scope of our responsibilities."

He further said, "While some may find satisfaction over this year's election, it must be acknowledged that controversies persist. Despite ongoing debates, it has, however, seen relative success and acceptance, addressing initial fears of widespread irregularities."

The CEC stated that the elections were held in a relatively positive atmosphere, as commonly reported in the newspapers and media.

"There has been praise and appreciation, as well as criticism. It is important to consider both perspectives," he added.

The CEC mentioned that if a crisis arises with every five-year election cycle, it hampers the country's development.

The political leadership must find a way to resolve the crisis, he said.

Speaking at the event, Election Commissioner Md Ahsan Habib Khan said, "I have successfully collaborated with the team in the 12th national elections. This commission will serve as an example for all in the future."