Nation is relieved, so are we though polls weren't fully participatory: CEC

Bangladesh

TBS Report
18 January, 2024, 08:30 pm
Last modified: 18 January, 2024, 10:13 pm

Related News

Nation is relieved, so are we though polls weren't fully participatory: CEC

Awal says a crisis surrounding polls in each five-year cycle hampers the country’s development

TBS Report
18 January, 2024, 08:30 pm
Last modified: 18 January, 2024, 10:13 pm
A file photo of Chief Election Commissioner Kazi Habibul Awal
A file photo of Chief Election Commissioner Kazi Habibul Awal

The 7 January elections might not have been fully participatory, but both the nation and the Election Commission heaved a sigh of relief as holding it was never an easy task amid the escalating tensions, Chief Election Commissioner Kazi Habibul Awal said on Thursday.

"The election was not fully participatory, with a major political party not only boycotting but also declaring efforts to obstruct it. Our journey was far from smooth, marked by anxiety and fear. However, the election was successfully conducted through combined efforts," he remarked in a thanksgiving ceremony organised by the Election Commission in the capital.

Mentioning that there was an ongoing political crisis and anxiety, the CEC said, "The nation has moved past that phase, but it is not a permanent solution. However, resolving political crises is beyond the scope of our responsibilities."

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

He further said, "While some may find satisfaction over this year's election, it must be acknowledged that controversies persist. Despite ongoing debates, it has, however, seen relative success and acceptance, addressing initial fears of widespread irregularities."

The CEC stated that the elections were held in a relatively positive atmosphere, as commonly reported in the newspapers and media.

"There has been praise and appreciation, as well as criticism. It is important to consider both perspectives," he added.

The CEC mentioned that if a crisis arises with every five-year election cycle, it hampers the country's development.

The political leadership must find a way to resolve the crisis, he said.

Speaking at the event, Election Commissioner Md Ahsan Habib Khan said, "I have successfully collaborated with the team in the 12th national elections. This commission will serve as an example for all in the future."

Top News

CEC Kazi Habibul Awal / 12th JS Polls / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The shutters of the shop are opened, albeit on a limited basis, only 2-4 times a month, and exclusively during the night. Photos: Bidhan Rebeiro and Sushmita Chakraborty Mishu

So Long, Farewell, Sagar Publishers

6h | Panorama
J R R Tolkien: The writer of worlds

J R R Tolkien: The writer of worlds

12h | Features
Genocide in Gaza. Photo: UNB

When recognising genocide becomes a matter of political convenience

13h | Panorama
Muhammad Ali: Who flew like a butterfly and stung like a bee

Muhammad Ali: Who flew like a butterfly and stung like a bee

1d | Features

More Videos from TBS

'There is no guidance in establishing good governance in banking sector in monetary policy'

'There is no guidance in establishing good governance in banking sector in monetary policy'

11m | Videos
Did umpires commit a blunder by allowing Rohit to bat in 2nd Super Over?

Did umpires commit a blunder by allowing Rohit to bat in 2nd Super Over?

1h | Videos
Why are domestic products more popular than foreign sanitary products?

Why are domestic products more popular than foreign sanitary products?

2h | Videos
New monetary policy aims to rein in inflation, stabilise exchange rates

New monetary policy aims to rein in inflation, stabilise exchange rates

4h | Videos