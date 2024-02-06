CEC meets president

Chief Election Commissioner Kazi Habibul Awal on Tuesday met with President Mohammed Shahabuddin.

President's press secretary Joynal Abedin briefed reporters after the meeting.

During the meeting at Bangabhaban, the chief election commissioner briefed the president about the overall activities of the commission, especially the various aspects of the 12th national parliamentary election.

He thanked the president for his overall co-operation in conducting the elections.

President Shahabuddin also thanked the Election Commission for conducting the 12th national election in a fair and peaceful manner.

The president expressed hope that the Election Commission will be able to conduct various elections in the future in a fair, impartial and peaceful manner, including local government elections.

President's Office Secretary Sampad Barua, Military Secretary Major General SM Salahuddin Islam and Secretary (Attachment) Md Wahidul Islam Khan were present during the meeting.