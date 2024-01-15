2 more arrested over election day murder of Netrokona-3 MP's supporter

Two more suspects in connection with the murder of Nurul Amin, a follower of Netrokona-3 constituency independent candidate Iftikhar Uddin Talukder Pintu were arrested on early Sunday.

They are Islam Uddin and Roksana Begum of Deogaon village of Atpara upazila.

They were produced before court seeking a seven-day remand today, and were sent them to jail later.

On 7 January, supporters of independent candidate Iftikhar Uddin Talukder Pintu, who won the Netrokona-3 constituency, brought out a victory procession at Deogaon Bazar in Atpara upazila. At that time, the supporters of the defeated boat symbol candidate Asim Kumar Ukil attacked the procession with local weapons.

At least 12 people, including independent candidate Pintu's supporter Nurul Amin, were injured in the attack. Critically injured Nurul Amin was taken to Atpara Upazila Health Complex where doctors referred him to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital. Later, he was sent to Dhaka Medical College Hospital for better treatment. Later, Nurul Amin died on Monday (8 January).

The victim's brother Sohag Hasan filed the case with Atpara Police Station on Wednesday night, two days after his death. Luneswar union Awami League general secretary Kamruzzaman, Jubo League leader Junaid and Shakhawat Hossain Bari and 7/8 unnamed people were accused in the case.

Police arrested Shakhawat Hossain, one of the accused in the case, on Wednesday night.

Mohammad Tawhidur Rahman, officer-in-charge of Atpara Police Station, said two accused were arrested and sent to court in connection with the murder case.