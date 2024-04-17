Universal pension promotion fair to be held in eight divisions

Bangladesh

UNB
17 April, 2024, 06:55 pm
Last modified: 17 April, 2024, 06:59 pm

Illustration: TBS
Illustration: TBS

The government has decided to arrange universal pension promotion fairs across the country to attract people to this scheme.

According to the National Pension Authority (NPA), pension fairs will be held in 64 districts of eight divisions to remove the apprehensions of people and ensure spontaneous participation of all classes of people.

As part of the initiative, the NPA is going to organise a fair in Rajshahi. The fair will be held at Haji Muhammad Mohsin Government High School premises in Rajshahi city on 19 April.

Principal Secretary of the Prime Minister's Office Mohammad Tofazzel Hossain Miah will open the fair as the chief guest.

There will be a total of 70 stalls of different institutions at the fair. There will be also booths of Sonali Bank, Agrani, City, and BRAC Bank for financial transactions.

The local administration will assist the NPA to organise the fair smoothly.

Bangladesh / universal pension scheme / Fair

