UCEP Bangladesh is working to create skilled human resources: Speaker

The UCEP Bangladesh (Underprivileged Children's Educational Programme, Bangladesh) has been working to create skilled human resources, Speaker Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury said today (22 May).

She made this remark while addressing a function organised on the occasion of USEP's golden jubilee at Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnessa Mujib Convention Hall at Shahbagh in the city.

The speaker said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has been working for development and protection of children as well as building them as human resources.

"The demographic dividend will have to be utilised by encouraging the youths for employment through technical training," she said.

The speaker said there is no alternative to technical education in building Smart Bangladesh as promised by the Prime Minister. "So, necessary changes have been made in the education system of Bangladesh," she said, adding that women should be given equal opportunities alongside men for inclusive development.

The young generation can develop themselves as entrepreneurs by taking advanced training, said the Speaker.

Noting that UCEP was established, aiming to alleviate poverty, she said many underprivileged children are now established through employment – this is the success of UCEP.

State Minister for Labour and Employment Md Nazrul Islam Chowdhury, Canadian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Lilly Nicholls and President of the Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI) Mahbubul Alam also spoke on the occasion.

Chairman of UCEP Bangladesh Dr Mohammad Alauddin presided over the event, while Executive Director of UCEP Bangladesh and former principal secretary Dr Md Abdul Karim delivered the welcome speech.