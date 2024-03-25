Bangabandhu dreamt of exploitation-free society: Speaker

Jatiya Sangsad (JS) Speaker Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury said parliamentary diplomacy can play a crucial role in establishing a society free from hunger, poverty and exploitation, which was the dream of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

"To fulfil the cherished dream of Bangabandhu, the parliament – under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina – is working hard to create a just-like society that is free from poverty and exploitation where economic, political and social justice will be equal for all," the JS Speaker said while speaking in the discussion titled "Parliamentary Diplomacy: Building Bridges for Peace and Understanding" at the 213rd Session of the Governing Council held in Geneva, Switzerland on the occasion of '148th IPU Assembly' on Sunday afternoon, said a release today.

"Parliamentary diplomacy has proven to be instrumental in resolving complex issues through dialogue and peaceful negotiation at the bilateral, multilateral and regional levels. And it should be used to ensure inclusive development and to establish world peace and security for the benefit of humanity," she added.

"Let parliamentary diplomacy be active and influential in creating a world free from poverty, hunger, war and human suffering," she said.

Dr Shirin then called upon the parliamentarians around the world saying that they are responsible for bringing about positive change in people's lives and asked them to work together to ensure a life of human dignity for everyone.

JS Chief Whip Nur-E-Alam Chowdhury, lawmakers Shafiqul Islam, Mahbub Ur Rahman, Shahadara Mannan, Nilufar Anjum, HM Badiuzzaman, Md Mujibul Haque, Akhtaruzzaman and Senior Secretary of Jatiya Sangsad Secretariat KM Abdus Salam were also present at the discussion as parliamentary delegation.