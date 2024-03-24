Speaker Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury holds bilateral meeting with IPU SG

Jatiya Sangsad Speaker Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury has participated in a bilateral meeting on the occasion of the 148th IPU Assembly on Saturday evening at Geneva in Switzerland.

On the invitation of Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) Secretary General Martin Chungong, Dr Shirin Sharmin attended the meeting and they discussed various bilateral issues at the World Conference of speakers of parliaments, IPU conference held in Bangladesh, said a parliamentary secretariat release Sunday (24 March).



IPU secretary-general congratulated the Bangladesh speaker for being elected as the Jatiya Sangsad Speaker for four consecutive periods.

Recalling the 136th IPU conference held in 2017 in Dhaka led by Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury, Martin Chungong appreciated her [speaker's] role and requested the speaker to join as a member of the preparatory committee of the World Conference of Speakers of Parliaments which is scheduled to be held in 2025 in Geneva.

Speaker Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury thanked the IPU secretary general for giving the proposal and gave her consent for joining as a member of the preparatory committee of the World Conference of Speakers of Parliaments.

On the first day of the event, members of the Bangladesh parliamentary delegation took part in different programmes, and Akhtaruzzaman, MP, also gave an address on the Palestine issue.

Jatiya Sangsad Chief Whip Nur-E Alam Chowdhury, Shafiqul Islam, Mahbub Ur Rahman, Shahdara Mannan, Niluphar Anzum, HM Badiuzzaman, M Muzibul Huq and Akhtaruzzaman, among others, attended the meeting.