Govt revolutionised women's advancement over last 15 years: Speaker

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina-led government has made a revolution in the advancement of women in the last 15 years, Jatiya Sangsad (JS) Speaker Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury said today (30 March).

"The struggle to establish women's rights has been carried out for a long time. Women have proven themselves through their skills, abilities and actions. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina-led government has revolutionised the advancement of women in the last 15 years," she said.

The speaker said these while addressing a discussion at Nasrul Hamid Auditorium of Dhaka Reporters Unity (DRU) here as chief guest marking the International Women's Day-2024.

She also unveiled the cover of DRU's special compilation (edition) or souvenir 'Konthoshor' there.

"Universal primary education has been ensured in Bangladesh. Even girls from ordinary homes are being educated in higher education today. About one crore female students are being given education scholarships," she said.

She said women at the grassroots level are also active today and the number of women entrepreneurs has also increased significantly.

Shirin underscored the need for providing capital to ensure equal rights and opportunities for women in the country.

Highlighting women's capabilities, she said by providing collateral-free loans to the entrepreneurs and taking measures to supply their products to the domestic and foreign markets, they (women) will be able to play an important role in the economic development of the country.

The speaker said that the budget of Bangladesh is a gender sensitive budget.

"Every ministry has a budget allocation for women. The government is very serious about gender discrimination," she added.

With DRU President Syed Shukur Ali Shuvo in the chair, the event was conducted by its Woman Affairs Secretary Mahmuda Doly.

General Secretary of DRU Mohiuddin Ahmed delivered a welcome speech while former President of DRU M Shafiqul Karim Sabu spoke, among others, on the occasion.

Special Correspondent of Daily Observer Shahnaz Begum and former Vice President of DRU Mahmuda Chowdhury were honoured as distinguished women journalists in the programme there.

DRU Joint Secretary Md Mizanur Rahman, Finance Secretary Md Jakir Hussain, Organizing Secretary Khalid Saifullah and members of the executive committee were also present.