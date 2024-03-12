Bangladesh committed to maintain human rights: Speaker Dr Shirin Sharmin says at UK House of Commons

Speaker of the Parliament, Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury, has said that Bangladesh is working to ensure economic, social and political justice for all.

"Bangladesh is committed to maintain human rights and rule of law," she said.

She was speaking at a meeting held with Speakers of the Commonwealth countries along with the Speaker of the House of Commons of the United Kingdom, Lindsey Hoyle, on Monday afternoon.

The speaker of Jatiya Sangsad said that Bangladesh is determined to work to end all forms of discrimination and oppression across the world including in Commonwealth countries.

Earlier, the Speaker participated in the 'Commonwealth 75 Flag Raising Ceremony' organised on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of the Commonwealth at the Portcullis House of the House of Commons in London, United Kingdom.

She also recited Maya Angelou's poem "The Rock Cries Out to Us Today", according to a press release from the Parliament Secretariat.

Meanwhile, the Speaker participated in the Commonwealth Day Service at Westminster Abbey in London, in the presence of the British royal family and guests.

The programme was attended by representatives from Commonwealth countries.