Two inmates of Dhaka Central Jail in Keraniganj die at DMCH

Two inmates of Dhaka Central Jail in Keraniganj, including a convict, died at Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) on Monday night.

The deceased were identified as Ataur Rahman, 70, son of late Lokman Ali and Jewel, 28, son of Abdur Rahim.

Inspector Bachhu Mia, in-charge of DMCH police camp, said the two inmates were brought to DMCH around 8 pm last night from Dhaka Central Jail, Keraniganj as they fell ill.

The on-duty doctor declared Ataur Rahman dead after his arrival at the emergency department of the hospital, he said.

Prison guard Md. Nayan Kazi said that Jewel, who is under trial, died around 12 am while undergoing treatment at the hospital.

The bodies have been kept at DMCH morgue for autopsies, Inspector Bachhu Mia added.