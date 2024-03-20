Inmate commits suicide in Ctg jail, 3 guards suspended

Three guards of Chattogram jail have been suspended over an inmate's death by suicide in the jail.

The suspended prison guards are: Ershad Ullah, Habibur Rahman and Al Amin.

The authorities took the punitive action on Tuesday for negligence of duty, said jail sources.

Meanwhile, a departmental case was filed against three more jail guards in this connection. They are: chief prison guard Md Jashim, assistant chief prison guard Abdul Latif, and prison guard Masud.

Ibrahim Newaz, 30, an inmate and son of Ali Newaz of Sadar upazila in Rangamati district, who was sentenced to 17 years imprisonment in an arms case filed with Raozan Police Station, hanged himself inside the jail on Monday.

Prison guards found the hanging body of Ibrahim near the jail's food storage and took him to Chattogram Medical College and Hospital where the doctors declared him dead.

Naimur Rahman Turzo, Ibrahim's cousin, said that the jail superintendent made a sudden phone call and told them Ibrahim was dead.

He demanded proper investigation into the death.

Deputy Inspector General of Chattogram Prison Department said a four-member committee was formed to look into the death and punitive action will be taken against those found involved in negligence.