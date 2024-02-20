OC, jail super sued over inmate's suspicious death in Ctg jail

Representational image. Photo: Collected
Representational image. Photo: Collected

Sixteen individuals, including prison officials and police officials from Boalkhali police station, were sued over the suspicious death of a prisoner in Chattogram Central Jail.

Victim Rubel Dey's wife on Tuesday filed the petition to Begum Zebunnesha, judge of the Chattogram Metropolitan Sessions Judge's Court, alleging that her husband was tortured to death in police and prison custody.

The accused are OC Achhab Uddin of Boalkhali Police Station, OC (Investigation) Saiful Islam, Sub Inspector (SI) SM Abu Musa, SI Main Uddin, SI Saiful Islam, Constables Kamal, Asadullah, and Rizaul Jabbar, Duty Officer of Boalkhali Police Station, Senior Jail Superintendent Manjur Hossain, Jailer Emran Hossain Mia, Deputy Jailers Naushad Mia, Akherul Islam, Sumaiya Khatun, and Ibrahim.

Ajay Dhar, the plaintiff's counsel, said "During the arrest, victim Rubel was fully fit. The injury marks on his body indicate torture in police and jail custody. We filed the petition to the court seeking justice."

The petition was filed under section 15(2) of the Torture and Death in Custody (Death in Custody) Act, 2013.

Plaintiff Puravi Palit said, "My husband was completely fit when the police took him away. Later I saw that his body had various injury marks. Injuries were seen on private parts."

"What will I do now with three children? My husband was the sole breadwinner of the family. How do we live now? I want a fair trial," she added.

Abdur Rashid, public prosecutor at the Metropolitan Sessions Judge's Court, said the court has yet to review the petition.

On 27 January, Boalkhali Police detained Rubel Dey, a resident of the upazila.

Then, the police allegedly demanded a bribe of Tk2 lakh for his release, threatening to implicate him in a liquor paddling case otherwise. When the demands were not met, the police claimed to have recovered 200 litres of illicit liquor from him and sued him, family members say.

During prison visits, Rubel's relatives revealed his deteriorating health and visible injuries.

Then on 5 February, family members petitioned the court seeking his treatment. Despite a court order for better treatment, Rubel succumbed to his injuries on 5 February, prompting his wife to file a case.

