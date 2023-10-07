Kashimpur inmate dies while undergoing treatment at Gazipur hospital

UNB
07 October, 2023, 09:40 pm
Last modified: 07 October, 2023, 09:40 pm

Kashimpur inmate dies while undergoing treatment at Gazipur hospital

A prisoner who fell sick at Kashimpur Central Jail of Gazipur died at Shaheed Tajuddin Ahmed Medical College Hospital on Monday morning.

The deceased was Raton Mia, 45, son of Sirajul Mridha of Tongi East police station area of Gazipur metropolis.

He was in jail in a case filed under the Narcotics Control Act at Tongi police station, said Amirul Islam, jail superintendent of Kashimpur Central Jail Part-2.

"He suddenly felt sick at Kashimpur Central Jail around 8:30am on Saturday. He was given first aid in the prison hospital. Later, Raton was sent to Shaheed Tajuddin Ahmed Medical College Hospital for better treatment where doctors declared him dead around 10 am," said Amirul Islam.

The body will be handed over to the relatives of the deceased after completion of the legal procedures, he added.

