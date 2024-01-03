Bagerhat jail inmate accused in sabotage case dies in hospital after 'falling ill'

Bangladesh

Representational image.
Representational image.

An inmate of Bagerhat Jail, who had been arrested in a sabotage case in November last year, died on Tuesday at the hospital where he was admitted after "falling ill".

Shankar Majumdar, superintendent at Bagerhat Jail, reported that Kamal Hossain,43, was taken to the hospital around 11:15pm.

"Kamal Hossain was experiencing chest pain and was promptly transported to Bagerhat District Hospital. 

"The attending doctor at the hospital pronounced him dead," he added.

Kamal Hossain was sent to jail by the court on 11 November last year following his arrest in a sabotage case.

The prison official mentioned that Kamal Hossain's body would be released to the family following his post-mortem examination.
 

