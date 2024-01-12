Dhaka Central Jail inmate dies

An 80-year-old inmate died after falling sick suddenly at Dhaka Central Jail on Friday morning.

Md Shamser Fakir was son of late Arfan Ali. No more details could be found about him.

Sources said he felt sick around 6:30am.

He was taken to Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH), but the physicians of the emergency department at the hospital declared him dead upon arrival around 7:45 am.

Md Bachhu Miah, in-charge of the DMCH police outpost, confirmed the matter, saying that the body was sent to the morgue for autopsy.