Dhaka Central Jail inmate dies

Bangladesh

UNB
12 January, 2024, 09:05 pm
Last modified: 12 January, 2024, 09:07 pm

Md Shamser Fakir was son of late Arfan Ali. No more details could be found about him.

Representational image. Photo: Collected
Representational image. Photo: Collected

An 80-year-old inmate died after falling sick suddenly at Dhaka Central Jail on Friday morning.

Sources said he felt sick around 6:30am.

He was taken to Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH), but the physicians of the emergency department at the hospital declared him dead upon arrival around 7:45 am.

Md Bachhu Miah, in-charge of the DMCH police outpost, confirmed the matter, saying that the body was sent to the morgue for autopsy.

