Two doctors from US arrive to assist in Khaleda Zia's treatment

Two specialist physicians from the United States arrived in Dhaka on Wednesday evening to assist in the treatment of BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia.

Dr Hamid Rabb and Dr James PA Hamilton from Johns Hopkins University's School of Medicine reached Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport around 7:15pm, said BNP Chairperson's media wing member Shamsuddin Didar.

He said another physician Christos Georgiades from the USA is expected to arrive at the airport around 2am on Thursday.

BNP chairperson's personal physician Professor AZM Zahid Hossain said the BNP chaiperson's family has taken the steps to bring the three specialist doctors after discussion with the medical board formed for her treatment at the Evercare Hospital.

"All three are experts in various departments such as nephrology, hepatology, international radiology and liver-kidney transplant. They manage patients with Transjugular intrahepatic portosystemic shunt or liver cirrhosis," he said.

On Tuesday afternoon, BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia, who has been undergoing treatment at the Evercare Hospital in Dhaka, was again taken back to a cabin from the Coronary Care Unit (CCU) after her stay there for about nine hours.

The 78-year-old former prime minister has been suffering from various ailments, including liver cirrhosis, arthritis, diabetes, kidney, lung, heart, and eye problems.