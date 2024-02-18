2 minor sisters die of mysterious virus after 'eating unwashed plums'

Bangladesh

UNB
18 February, 2024, 11:10 am
Last modified: 18 February, 2024, 01:35 pm

The girls' parents, Manjur and Poly Khatun, have been placed in RMCH's isolation ward

In Rajshahi, two baby sisters passed away within four days of each other after contracting an unidentified virus, as reported by medical professionals.

The two-year-old Muntaha Marisha tragically died en route to the hospital last Wednesday (14 February), while her five-year-old elder sister Muftaul Mashiya passed away on Saturday (17 February) afternoon during treatment at Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH). 

The girls were the daughters of Manjur Rahman, a mathematics teacher at Rajshahi Cadet College, residing with his family in the college's quarters in Sarda.

Physicians at RMCH initially suspected a viral infection but awaited confirmation pending laboratory results from samples sent to Dhaka for analysis. 

The girls' parents, Manjur and Poly Khatun, have been placed in RMCH's isolation ward.

Dr Abu Hena Mostafa Kamal, an ICU physician at RMCH, mentioned that there is a suspicion of the Nipah virus, although the girls' parents refuted this possibility.

He noted that the children had consumed unwashed plums, which could potentially be linked to the Nipah virus or another viral agent. 

The definitive cause of death awaits the results of the samples sent for testing.

Poly Khatun recounted the events leading to their illness, stating that their domestic help had given the girls unwashed plums from a tree on campus on the morning of 13 February. 

The following day, Marisha developed a fever, exhibited repeated vomiting, and showed signs of severe dehydration. 

Despite being rushed to the Rajshahi Combined Military Hospital (CMH), Marisha died en route. 

Mashiya exhibited similar symptoms the next morning and, after initial treatment at the Upazila Health Complex and CMH, was transferred to RMCH, where she was admitted to the ICU.

Both sisters displayed black spots on their bodies before their deaths, a symptom noted by their mother.

RMCH physician Mostafa Kamal clarified that there have been no reported deaths from the Nipah virus in Rajshahi this year. 

However, he confirmed that a viral infection caused the sisters' deaths, emphasising the rapid progression of their illness and the limited opportunity for treatment. 

The parents remain in hospital isolation as precautions continue.

