4 cops withdrawn over alleged extortion of teenager

TBS Report
06 May, 2024, 10:05 pm
Last modified: 06 May, 2024, 10:16 pm

4 cops withdrawn over alleged extortion of teenager

Four policemen have been withdrawn in Rajshahi's Godagari upazila for allegedly extorting a teenager. 

They were withdrawn from Godagari Prematli Police Investigation Centre and attached to Rajshahi Police Lines through an order of Superintendent of Police Md Saifur Rahman on Sunday (5 May). 

The withdrawn policemen are Sub-inspector Rezaul Karim, Assistant Sub-inspector Anwarul Islam, and constables Rezaul Karim and Milon Hossain.

According to locals, a teenager named Sohanur Rahman was hanging out with his friends at Gogram market of the upazila around 8pm on Saturday when four policemen came and searched them. 

They handcuffed Sohanur and took him to the banks of the Padma River and demanded money from them. 

When the news spread in the area, the locals got together and held the accused policemen. 

On receiving the information, another team of police reached the spot and took control of the situation. 

Superintendent of Police Saifur Rahman said, "The crowd got violent and clashed with the police. Cars were vandalised. A case has also been filed in this incident. 

"Four cops have been withdrawn in this incident. A departmental investigation is underway."

