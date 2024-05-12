Rajshahi mangoes to hit market on 15 May

Rajshahi district administration today (12 May) announced the Mango Calendar for the 2024 harvest season for mango cultivators and traders.

According to the calendar, Guti mangoes will be collected from 15 May, Gopalbhog and Ranipasand from 25 May, Khirsapat from 30 May, Lakshmanbhog and Lakhna from 25 May, Langra and Banana mangoes from 10 June, Amrapali and Fazli from 15 June, Bari mango-4 from 5 July, Ashwina from 10 July, Gourmoti from 15 July, and Ilamoti, Catimon and Bari mango-11 from 20 August.

This announcement was made during a press conference held at the district administration office, chaired by Deputy Commissioner Shamim Ahmed.

Stakeholders from across the district, including mango cultivators, traders, and industry experts were present on the occasion.

Speaking at the event, Shamim Ahmed underscored the importance of adhering to the Mango Calendar to uphold the reputation of Rajshahi's mangoes in the national market. He urged all stakeholders, farmers, and traders to follow the designated timelines for mango collection and marketisation to prevent any loss due to premature harvesting.

Umme Salma, deputy director of the Department of Agricultural Extension in Rajshahi, highlighted the challenges due to the weather resulting in a decrease in mango production and clusters. She emphasised the need for meticulous post-harvest management to mitigate potential losses and ensure the quality of mangoes reaching the market.