Experts sound alarm as pollution, food adulteration drive Asthma surge in Bangladesh

Infograph: TBS

Respiratory diseases, particularly asthma, are on the rise in Bangladesh due to various factors such as pollution, food adulteration, genetic predisposition, and climate change, according to health experts.

They also warned that not only infections but also deaths from respiratory ailments are rising.

According to Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS) data, respiratory ailments and asthma ranked third and fifth, respectively, among the top ten causes of disease-induced deaths in the country.

Doctors advised increasing awareness and preventive measures to combat various diseases of the respiratory system.

World Asthma Day 2024, which will be globally observed today, also highlights the theme "Asthma Education Empowers", shedding light on the importance of raising awareness about this condition.

Asthma on the rise

Recent statistics from the BBS's Bangladesh Sample Vital Statistics 2023, released in March last year, show an alarming trend. In 2023, respiratory diseases, including pneumonia and asphyxia, were the third leading cause of death, and asthma ranked fifth, with mortality rates of 0.57 and 0.27 per 1,000 people, respectively.

The National Institute of Diseases of the Chest and Hospital (NIDCH), the nation's specialised respiratory hospital, has also reported a significant increase in both patients and fatalities.

In 2023, NIDCH treated 146,469 patients with various respiratory illnesses, with 1,046 fatalities.

These numbers are significantly higher than those from 2020 when 110,774 people were treated in the hospital, and 877 of them died.

Doctors attribute this rise to factors such as unplanned urbanisation, limited public awareness, and inadequate treatment facilities in rural areas.

Pollution, food adulteration fuel Asthma rise

Asthma patients have increased alarmingly since last January.

Dr Sirajul Islam, an assistant professor at NIDCH, highlights a worrying increase in asthma cases likely due to pollution and food adulteration.

He notes a significant increase in outpatient visits there for respiratory issues, from 300-500 to 800-1,000 per day.

He emphasised that early detection and treatment are crucial to prevent complications, especially for vulnerable populations like children and the elderly.

"There are no exact statistics on how many people suffer from asthma in Bangladesh. However, various studies have shown that more than 1 crore people (7% of population) are suffering from asthma in the country," said Dr Sirajul Islam.

Rural healthcare concerns

The BBS data indicates a higher death rate from respiratory diseases in rural areas. However, these areas often lack adequate healthcare facilities, further complicating the situation.

Dr Sirajul Islam points out that NIDCH primarily receives critically ill patients referred from other hospitals, indicating a lack of proper diagnosis and treatment in rural areas.

Stigma and lack of awareness hinder progress

While talking to TBS, Dr Rajib Kumar Saha, consultant of Respiratory Medicine at Sir Salimullah Medical College and Mitford Hospital, emphasised the limited number of respiratory specialists in rural areas.

He also highlights the stigma and lack of awareness surrounding respiratory diseases, particularly asthma, among rural populations.

"Rural people think treatments of such diseases require long-term treatment, the death rate is high. So, they do not patiently continue the treatment," he added.

Dr Rajib Saha said respiratory tract infections like asthma, shortness of breath, and pneumonia coupled with Covid-19 are increasing due to pollution, especially industry and dust pollution, and imbalance changes of weather (extreme hot or cold).

Prevention and early intervention are key

Dr Rajib stressed the importance of public education. He emphasised that early intervention and proper management of asthma can prevent long-term complications.

He also urged people with a family history of asthma or allergies to be extra cautious.