Mango harvesting in Rajshahi begins tomorrow

Mango harvesting for the current season will start in Rajshahi tomorrow (15 May) to ensure the natural ripening of the seasonal fruit.

Farmers can harvest the local and indigenous varieties starting tomorrow, while Gopalbhog, Ranipachhand and Lakhna will be harvested from 25 May, and Himsagar or Khirshapat from 30 May.

They can also harvest Langra from 10 June, Amrapali and Fazly from 15 June, BARI Aam-4 from 5 July, Ashwina from 10 July, Gourmati from 15 July and Ilamati from 20 August.

The District Administration announced a mango harvesting calendar and fixed the dates in a meeting with all stakeholders related to mango harvesting and marketing held at the conference hall of the Deputy Commissioner (DC) on Sunday.

DC Shamim Ahmed chaired the meeting, which was also addressed by Additional DC Kolyan Chowdhury, Deputy Director of the Department of Agricultural Extension (DAE) Umme Shalma, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Rajshahi Metropolitan Police Sabina Yeasmin, and Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Nur Hossain Nirjhar.

In the meeting, a target of producing around 2.15 lakh tonnes of mangoes from different orchards on 18,515 hectares of land this year was fixed. The district administration issued notices fixing the dates for harvesting different varieties of mangoes.

DC Shamim Ahmed said the district administration will remain vigilant against harvesting and marketing immature mangoes.

Law enforcement agencies and upazila administrations have already been given instructions in this regard.

He also said there will be adequate measures to make the transportation and marketing of mangoes successful.

Meanwhile, the West Zone of Bangladesh Railway will launch a 'special mango train' on the Chapainawabganj-Dhaka route via Rajshahi from 10 June for the fifth consecutive time.

This time, the special train will depart Rohanpur railway station at 4 pm and reach Dhaka at 2.15 am, stopping at 14 stations via Padma Bridge. It will have the facilities to transport mangoes safely, at low cost, and in less time.

The special mango train, consisting of six luggage vans, will be able to carry 172.98 tonnes of mangoes.

A kilogram of mango will cost Tk1.43 to carry to Dhaka from Rajshahi and Tk1.48 to bring it from Chapainawabganj to Dhaka.

General Manager of the West Zone Asim Kumar Talukder said the railway has transported 39,95,798 kilograms of mangoes, earning revenue worth about Tk46,29,140 during the last four years since 2020.