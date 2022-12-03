Transport service resumes in Rajshahi as BNP rally ends

Transport service in Rajshahi division resumed on Saturday evening almost immediately after the BNP's ninth divisional mass rally ended.

Rajshahi Divisional Transport Owners Association president Safkat Manjur Biplab confirmed the news to the Business Standard.

"We have called off the strike after the district administration assured us of accepting our demands during a meeting with the Rajshahi Divisional Commissioner," said Manjur.

Earlier on Thursday (1 December), the transport owners enforced the strike in the eight districts under the Rajshahi division for an indefinite period to press their 10-point demands, which included an amendment to the Road Transport Act of 2018, as well as a ban on unauthorised three-wheeler vehicles.

No long-haul bus left or entered Rajshahi in the past three days, creating hurdles for BNP supporters to join the divisional rally held at the Central Eidgah in Rajshahi.

As part of the move to continue the pace of its ongoing movement, the BNP on 27 September announced a series of public rallies in 10 divisional cities.

Transport owners and workers called strikes ahead of all the rallies in various cities, except in Chattogram and Cumilla.

BNP will conclude the divisional programmes by holding its last rally in Dhaka on 10 December.

