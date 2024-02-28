Transport workers call for indefinite strike in Sylhet over gas crisis

TBS Report
28 February, 2024, 10:15 am
Last modified: 28 February, 2024, 10:21 am

Transport workers call for indefinite strike in Sylhet over gas crisis

The approved load at CNG pumps in Sylhet runs out after 18 to 20 days each month causing sufferings for drivers of CNG-run vehicles

Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

Transport workers in Sylhet have called an indefinite strike starting from 6:00am today (28 February) to press home their demand to put an end to gas crisis.

"Currently, there is a severe gas crisis in Sylhet. Transport workers are facing hardships as they are unable to get gas even after waiting for hours at various CNG pumps," said Md Zakaria Ahmed, central committee law affairs secretary of Bangladesh Road Transport Workers Federation and president of Sylhet District CNG-run Auto-Rickshaw Workers Union.

Pressing home their five-point demand, he said, "Despite repeated appeals to deputy commissioner, district administrator, local ministers, and MPs over the past few years for resolving the gas crisis, there has been no solution."

"Even after several protests, the situation has not improved. So, we are moving towards a strict protest from tomorrow until we get a resolution," he said.

The approved load at CNG pumps in Sylhet runs out after 18 to 20 days each month causing suffering for drivers of CNG-run vehicles, according to the protestors.

Earlier on 25 February, transport workers held a human chain at the court point in Sylhet, demanding the resolution of all crises and obstacles in CNG loading for all CNG-powered vehicles in the district.

Zakaria further said harassment of workers through "false cases" by some administrative officials is another key demand among their five-point agenda for the strike.

