BNP men gather at Nayapaltan to hold Victory Day rally

Thousands of BNP men gather in front of the party&#039;s central office in Nayapaltan to take part in Victory Day procession on Saturday, 16 December. Photo: TBS
Thousands of BNP men gather in front of the party's central office in Nayapaltan to take part in Victory Day procession on Saturday, 16 December. Photo: TBS

BNP leaders and activists gathed in large numbers in front of the party's central office in Nayapaltan to take part in a "colourful" Victory Day procession on Saturday.

Although the event organised by Dhaka Metropolitan BNP((North and South)  was scheduled for 1pm, it was delayed by half an hour and began at 1:30pm.

Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) has given its verbal permission to BNP for the procession.

Earlier around 11am this morning, party leaders and activists, particularly those from Dhaka and its surrounding districts, started gathering in large numbers to participate in the programme.

Additional police personnel have been deployed in the area to avert any untoward incident.

According to BNP sources, the party aims to invigorate its leaders and activists through this rally.

At a virtual press conference on Friday (15 December), BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi said, "The victory rally will commence in front of the BNP's central office at Nayapaltan at 1 pm, concluding at Moghbazar. It will be organised by Dhaka Metropolitan North-South BNP."

Rizvi also urged all BNP leaders and activists as well as affiliated organisations to ensure the success of the programme.

On Wednesday, the party applied to the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) for permission to hold the rally.

