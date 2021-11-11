Tongi Bridge closure causes 10km long tailbacks on Dhaka-Mymensingh highway

Transport

TBS Report
11 November, 2021, 04:25 pm
Last modified: 11 November, 2021, 08:17 pm

Related News

Tongi Bridge closure causes 10km long tailbacks on Dhaka-Mymensingh highway

BRT authorities estimated it would take 8-10 days to repair the bridge

TBS Report
11 November, 2021, 04:25 pm
Last modified: 11 November, 2021, 08:17 pm
Photo: Mahbuba Nafiz/Facebook
Photo: Mahbuba Nafiz/Facebook

The Dhaka-Mymensingh highway has witnessed a 10 km long traffic jam from Tongi to Bhogra bypass as authorities closed off the Tongi Bridge after one of its slabs collapsed.

Gazipur Metropolitan Police Deputy Commissioner (Traffic) Abdullah Al Mamun confirmed the matter.

He said the bridge was closed off after midnight on Wednesday.

Mamun added that the BRT authorities estimated it would take 8-10 days to repair the bridge.

In such circumstances, the vehicles entering Dhaka from Gazipur have been asked to use Abdullahpur Beribadh from Tongi Mill Gate via Kamarpara Road for their city ward commute.

On the other hand, Dhaka outgoing vehicles have been asked to use the temporary Bailey Bridge over Turag River in the Tongi Bazar area to commute out of the city.

In regards to the long tailbacks, Mamun said, "After a slab of the Tongi Bridge collapsed on Wednesday morning, the traffic was temporarily restored on the iron deck.

The BRT authorities later inspected the bridge and decided to close it considering it risky."

"The sudden closure of the bridge has left a large number of people unaware of the situation.

As a result, people are getting stuck into long tailbacks as the news of the closure have not reached them yet," he informed.

"There is heavy traffic on the Dhaka-Mymensingh highway.

We are working to reduce traffic congestion in Gazipur in coordination with DMP's Traffic North Division," Mamun added.

Bangladesh / Top News

Tongi Bridge / Tongi / Gazipur / traffic jam

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

A Better Tomorrow – Photography Show at COP26 On BD Climate Change

A Better Tomorrow – Photography Show at COP26 On BD Climate Change

3h | Videos
Jinjira-a silent revolution in light engineering industry

Jinjira-a silent revolution in light engineering industry

22h | Videos
Malala Yousafzai ties knot

Malala Yousafzai ties knot

22h | Videos
Fuel price hike feared to trip up recovery

Fuel price hike feared to trip up recovery

22h | Videos

Most Read

1
Poor show in DU admission tests continues
Education

Poor show in DU admission tests continues

2
A lofty river plan to make Dhaka livable again
Bangladesh

A lofty river plan to make Dhaka livable again

3
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Tourists leave as panic grips Cox’s Bazar

4
A senior engineer at Neural Semiconductor Limited conducting a knowledge sharing session with newly recruited engineers. Photo: Noor A Alam
Panorama

An RMG sector giant is looking to turn Bangladesh into the next chip-making hub

5
Photo: Noor A Alam
Pursuit

Tasnia Atique: An entrepreneur who turned her adversities into lessons for others

6
Five pvt firms picked to run five closed jute mills
Industry

Five pvt firms picked to run five closed jute mills