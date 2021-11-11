Tongi Bridge closure causes 10km long tailbacks on Dhaka-Mymensingh highway

The Dhaka-Mymensingh highway has witnessed a 10 km long traffic jam from Tongi to Bhogra bypass as authorities closed off the Tongi Bridge after one of its slabs collapsed.

Gazipur Metropolitan Police Deputy Commissioner (Traffic) Abdullah Al Mamun confirmed the matter.

He said the bridge was closed off after midnight on Wednesday.

Mamun added that the BRT authorities estimated it would take 8-10 days to repair the bridge.

In such circumstances, the vehicles entering Dhaka from Gazipur have been asked to use Abdullahpur Beribadh from Tongi Mill Gate via Kamarpara Road for their city ward commute.

On the other hand, Dhaka outgoing vehicles have been asked to use the temporary Bailey Bridge over Turag River in the Tongi Bazar area to commute out of the city.

In regards to the long tailbacks, Mamun said, "After a slab of the Tongi Bridge collapsed on Wednesday morning, the traffic was temporarily restored on the iron deck.

The BRT authorities later inspected the bridge and decided to close it considering it risky."

"The sudden closure of the bridge has left a large number of people unaware of the situation.

As a result, people are getting stuck into long tailbacks as the news of the closure have not reached them yet," he informed.

"There is heavy traffic on the Dhaka-Mymensingh highway.

We are working to reduce traffic congestion in Gazipur in coordination with DMP's Traffic North Division," Mamun added.