Gazipur train derailment: Salvage operation still on 24 hours post-collision

Twenty-four hours after a commuter train collided with an oil-carrying train at the Joydebpur Railway junction in Gazipur on Friday, the salvage operation has yet to make significant progress.

The collision, which occurred near Kazi Bari around 11 am on Friday, disrupted train communication between Dhaka and the northern-eastern region for two hours.

Despite the ongoing efforts, the rescue teams have struggled to clear the two oil-laden wagons and two commuter train bogies. As of 10am on Saturday, the operation is still underway while train services on the Dhaka-Joydebpur route continue to operate through an alternate line.

Hanif Mia, the station master at Joydebpur Railway Station, reported that it initially took one and a half hours to salvage the derailed bogies. Nine bogies from the two trains were derailed in the incident, resulting in injuries to four people.

A relief train was dispatched to the scene in the afternoon to assist with the salvage operations. Additionally, two platoons of the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) were deployed on Friday to support the rescue efforts.

In response to the accident, authorities have established three probe committees to investigate the causes and contributing factors of the collision. Meanwhile, efforts to fully clear the tracks and restore normal service are ongoing.