Gazipur train derailment: Salvage operation still on 24 hours post-collision

Bangladesh

UNB
04 May, 2024, 11:15 am
Last modified: 04 May, 2024, 11:19 am

Related News

Gazipur train derailment: Salvage operation still on 24 hours post-collision

Despite the ongoing efforts, the rescue teams have struggled to clear the two oil-laden wagons and two commuter train bogies

UNB
04 May, 2024, 11:15 am
Last modified: 04 May, 2024, 11:19 am
Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

Twenty-four hours after a commuter train collided with an oil-carrying train at the Joydebpur Railway junction in Gazipur on Friday, the salvage operation has yet to make significant progress.

The collision, which occurred near Kazi Bari around 11 am on Friday, disrupted train communication between Dhaka and the northern-eastern region for two hours.

Despite the ongoing efforts, the rescue teams have struggled to clear the two oil-laden wagons and two commuter train bogies. As of 10am on Saturday, the operation is still underway while train services on the Dhaka-Joydebpur route continue to operate through an alternate line.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Head-on train collision in Gazipur derails carriages, injures 3

Hanif Mia, the station master at Joydebpur Railway Station, reported that it initially took one and a half hours to salvage the derailed bogies. Nine bogies from the two trains were derailed in the incident, resulting in injuries to four people.

A relief train was dispatched to the scene in the afternoon to assist with the salvage operations. Additionally, two platoons of the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) were deployed on Friday to support the rescue efforts.

In response to the accident, authorities have established three probe committees to investigate the causes and contributing factors of the collision. Meanwhile, efforts to fully clear the tracks and restore normal service are ongoing.

Top News

Gazipur / Train accident / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A few months after Rafi’s death, Borsha Islam launched ‘Trek with Rafi’, a new group to make her own career in adventure tourism. Photo: Masum Billah

Trekking past tragedy: In the bleeding embrace for eternity, he whispered her name

2h | Panorama
A farmer takes a break from harvesting to drink water amid the ongoing scorcher across the country. With temperatures soaring, many farmers are opting to work at night to avoid the intense sun. Those working during the day are staying hydrated with plenty of water, lemonade, and saline to endure the heat. The photo was taken recently from a paddy field in Bhaluka, Mymensingh. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

Unbearable heat, venomous snakes: The long April for farmers

1d | Agriculture
Signs are displayed in front of Deering Meadow, where an encampment of students are protesting in support of Palestinians, during the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, at Northwestern University campus in Evanston, Illinois, U.S., April 25, 2024. REUTERS/Nate Swanson

In the shadow of injustice, legacy of student protest is reborn 

1d | Features
Using fine cotton yarn, the weavers bring out various artistic motifs inspired by nature on the jomin or the body of the tant shari. Photo: TBS

Five ways to incorporate tant into your lifestyle

23h | Mode

More Videos from TBS

There is boundless excitement in the search for a giant creature in a lake in Scotland

There is boundless excitement in the search for a giant creature in a lake in Scotland

2h | Videos
In Bogura, talpakha worth Tk 7 crore are sold in one season

In Bogura, talpakha worth Tk 7 crore are sold in one season

16h | Videos
That is why Biden is not talking about student protests

That is why Biden is not talking about student protests

15h | Videos
These five countries have the capability to attack any country

These five countries have the capability to attack any country

1d | Videos