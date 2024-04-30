Train movement halted for 1 hour as heat bends rail tracks in Gazipur

Trains movement on the Dhaka-Chattogram rail route were halted for an hour as scorching heat caused the railway tracks to bend in Gazipur's Pubail.

"Due to severe heat, the railway line was bent in the 384/44 railway area of Gazipur's Pubail around 12pm. The matter was immediately reported to the security personnel of the railway line," Md Abdur Rahman, station master of Pubail Railway Station told The Business Standard.

"Considering that the train movement would be dangerous, the train movement was temporarily stopped. The Dhaka-bound Kalni Express from Sylhet had to stop at Arikhola station," he added

After the Railway Engineering Department was informed, engineers from Dhaka went to the spot and fixed the railway line and the train movement resumed around 1pm, he further said.