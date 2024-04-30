Train movement halted for 1 hour as heat bends rail tracks in Gazipur

Transport

TBS Report
30 April, 2024, 06:45 pm
Last modified: 30 April, 2024, 06:52 pm

Related News

Train movement halted for 1 hour as heat bends rail tracks in Gazipur

Considering that the train movement would be dangerous, the train movement was temporarily stopped

TBS Report
30 April, 2024, 06:45 pm
Last modified: 30 April, 2024, 06:52 pm
Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

Trains movement on the Dhaka-Chattogram rail route were halted for an hour as scorching heat caused the railway tracks to bend in Gazipur's Pubail. 

"Due to severe heat, the railway line was bent in the 384/44 railway area of Gazipur's Pubail around 12pm. The matter was immediately reported to the security personnel of the railway line," Md Abdur Rahman, station master of Pubail Railway Station told The Business Standard. 

"Considering that the train movement would be dangerous, the train movement was temporarily stopped. The Dhaka-bound Kalni Express from Sylhet had to stop at Arikhola station," he added

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

After the Railway Engineering Department was informed, engineers from Dhaka went to the spot and fixed the railway line and the train movement resumed around 1pm, he further said.

Bangladesh

train track / Extreme Heat / Gazipur / Railway

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Harvesting Boro paddy is getting difficult due to farm labour scarcity amid the heatwave, photograph taken at Khorushkul, Cox&#039;s Bazar, on Monday 29 April. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

How extreme heat is disrupting our economy

10h | Panorama
Photo: Nayem Ali

Gone with the heat: Struggles of street vendors

1d | Features
Photo: Collected

Kraftz’s Colouring Plates: A true escape

1d | Brands
Photo: Collected

Home security products to create a safe haven

1d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

The US administration is being strict with the protesting students

The US administration is being strict with the protesting students

6m | Videos
Is Saudi government investing in sports to Sportswash its reputation?

Is Saudi government investing in sports to Sportswash its reputation?

3h | Videos
Water scarcity grips Kushtia as Gorai River dries up

Water scarcity grips Kushtia as Gorai River dries up

4h | Videos
Why independent directors do not safeguard interests of depositors

Why independent directors do not safeguard interests of depositors

1h | Videos