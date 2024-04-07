BRTA fines 3 buses Tk16,000 for charging extra fare

Transport

TBS Report
07 April, 2024, 10:10 pm
Last modified: 07 April, 2024, 10:13 pm

The Bangladesh Road Transport Authority (BRTA) today (7 April) fined three buses a total of Tk16,000 for collecting extra fares from passengers in Chattogram.

A mobile court, led by Chattogram Division Executive Magistrate Mishkatul Tamanna, imposed the fines during a drive at bus counters in Alankar, AK Khan and Dampara areas of Chattogram city from 7pm to 9pm today, the Chattogram BRTA said in a press release.

Earlier, in order to make the journey of the home-bound people safe and pleasant on Eid, the BRTA sent the list of fixed fares to bus companies and warned them not to charge extra fares, the release added.

