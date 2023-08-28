Tourist drowns in lake near Shahasradhara waterfall in Sitakunda

A tourist drowned in a lake near Shahasradhara Waterfall at Sitakunda unpazila of Chattogram on Monday afternoon.

His body was recovered by police and divers from the Fire Service and Civil Defense about two hours later.

The deceased was identified as Sohanur Rahman Sourav, 27, son of Munshi Abul Hashem, of Lakshmipasha village in Lohagara Upazila of Narail district. He was an employee of Zenex Call Center in Dhaka.

Tofael Ahmed, officer-in-charge of Sitakunda police station, said, "Sourav, along with two other friends, visited Shahasradhara Waterfall in Choto Darogahat area of the upazila on Monday morning. They were returning on a boat after enjoying the beauty of the waterfall. When the boat reached near the bank, two of them jumped into the lake to have a bath. One of them managed to swim back to the bank, while Sourav drowned in the deep lake at around 3pm."

He said upon receiving the information, police and firefighters rushed to the spot but could not find the missing tourist. "Later, divers were called and they recovered his body from the 60-foot-deep water of the lake at around 5pm."

The OC added that the body has been taken to the police station and his family has been informed about his death.

