Rescued injured deer in Sitakunda left untreated

An injured deer rescued from Bagachatar sea coast in Sitakunda has not received treatment, due to the alleged indifference of the Sitakunda range officer from the Coastal Forest Department.

The Sitakunda Range Officer Kamal Uddin said, "There is no need for advanced treatment. The wounded leg of the deer must be amputated. Deer can walk as man can walk without one leg."

After a rescue operation by the Coastal Forest Department on Monday (4 March), two Chitra deer were rescued from a trap along the Bagachatar sea coast in Sitakunda's Syedpur Union.

While one of the deer succumbed to its injuries, the other needed further treatment.

After providing first aid at the Upazila Livestock Clinic, the deer was referred to Chattogram Veterinary and Animal Science University's (CVASU) Veterinary Clinic for advanced treatment.

Sitakunda Upazila Livestock Officer Dr Tahmina Arju emphasised the urgent need for advanced medical intervention.

However, instead of being taken to CVASU, the injured deer with a broken left hind leg was kept in a closed room at the forest department's range office (Sitakunda) premises.