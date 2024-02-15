Tourist dies at Khoiyachora Waterfall

The incident took place on Thursday (15 February), Imam Hossain Patwari, officer of Mirsarai Fire Service Station told The Business Standard.

A tourist lost his life after slipping and falling into the Khoiyachora waterfall in Chattogram's Mirsarai.

The deceased, Al Shahriar, was a student at the Dhaka Munchur Ali Medical College, hailing from Alamdanga area of Chuadanga district.

He had gone to visit the place along with six others.

The fire service official said the incident occurred while Al Shahriar was bathing in the waterfall.

"His footing gave way, causing him to plunge into the well. Despite efforts by both the fire station personnel and local residents to rescue him, Al Shahriar succumbed to the water's depth before assistance could reach him. He was taken to the Mirsarai Upazila Health Complex, where medical professionals pronounced him dead," he added.

