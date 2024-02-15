Tourist dies at Khoiyachora Waterfall

Bangladesh

TBS Report
15 February, 2024, 08:25 pm
Last modified: 15 February, 2024, 08:27 pm

Related News

Tourist dies at Khoiyachora Waterfall

TBS Report
15 February, 2024, 08:25 pm
Last modified: 15 February, 2024, 08:27 pm
The incident took place on Thursday (15 February), Imam Hossain Patwari, officer of Mirsarai Fire Service Station told The Business Standard.
The incident took place on Thursday (15 February), Imam Hossain Patwari, officer of Mirsarai Fire Service Station told The Business Standard.

A tourist lost his life after slipping and falling into the Khoiyachora waterfall in Chattogram's Mirsarai.  

The incident took place on Thursday (15 February), Imam Hossain Patwari, officer of Mirsarai Fire Service Station told The Business Standard.

The deceased, Al Shahriar, was a student at the Dhaka Munchur Ali Medical College, hailing from Alamdanga area of Chuadanga district.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

He had gone to visit the place along with six others. 

The fire service official said the incident occurred while Al Shahriar was bathing in the waterfall. 

"His footing gave way, causing him to plunge into the well. Despite efforts by both the fire station personnel and local residents to rescue him, Al Shahriar succumbed to the water's depth before assistance could reach him. He was taken to the Mirsarai Upazila Health Complex, where medical professionals pronounced him dead," he added.
 

Mirsarai / tourist / death

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

TBS Illustration.

Why Bangladesh's bond market is struggling to break free

13h | Panorama
The school will be able to house up to 1,000 students with outstanding state-of-the-art facilities for modern learning and education. Photo: Courtesy

The fruits Haileybury Bhaluka intends to bear

12h | Panorama
The Israeli government, led by Prime Minister Netanyahu (right), has not reckoned with the enmity that produced the 7 October attack — or what policies might prevent another. Nor has it decided to reconcile with the Palestinians, led by President Mahmoud Abbas (left). Photo: Collected

Israel’s Self-Destruction: Netanyahu, the Palestinians, and the price of neglect

12h | Panorama
Photo: Nayem Ali

Spring's paradox

1d | Features

More Videos from TBS

Ivory Coast president rewards football team for their AFCON win

Ivory Coast president rewards football team for their AFCON win

40m | Videos
Why Japan slips into recession

Why Japan slips into recession

2h | Videos
Lover got bail by marrying in court

Lover got bail by marrying in court

4h | Videos
Is your gold real?

Is your gold real?

1h | Videos